6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): reaction of aqueous potassium chloride with barium hydroxide.
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
Complete the given reaction (it is possible there will be no reaction): reaction of aqueous potassium chloride with barium hydroxide.
Balance the subsequent chemical equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
KCl(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → KOH(aq) + BaCl2(aq)
B
2 KCl(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → 2 KOH(aq) + BaCl2(s)
C
2 KCl(aq) + Ba(OH)2(aq) → 2 KOH(aq) + BaCl2(aq)
D
No Reaction