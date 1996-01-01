16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following will occur when the amount of CO is increased in the following reaction at equilibrium?
CCl2O (g) ⇌ CO (g) + Cl2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will shift to the left
B
The reaction will shift to the right
C
The reaction will remain unchanged.