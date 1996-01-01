Determine the condition that will increase the amount of C 4 H 8 Br 2 at equilibrium for the endothermic reaction:

C 4 H 8 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ C 4 H 8 Br 2 (g)

a. removing Cl 2 from the mixture

b. increasing the volume of the reaction

c. increasing the amount of C 4 H 8

d. increasing the temperature of the reaction