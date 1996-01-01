16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the condition that will increase the amount of C4H8Br2 at equilibrium for the endothermic reaction:
C4H8 (g) + Cl2 (g) ⇌ C4H8Br2 (g)
a. removing Cl2 from the mixture
b. increasing the volume of the reaction
c. increasing the amount of C4H8
d. increasing the temperature of the reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a & b
B
a & c
C
b & c
D
c & d