2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass of the nucleus of beryllium-9 based on the masses of the subatomic particles below:
- mass proton = 1.007276 amu
- mass neutron = 1.008665 amu
- mass electron = 5.486 × 10−4 amu
Write the answer in amu units and using 7 significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.963162 amu
B
7.693152 amu
C
8.124563 amu
D
9.072429 amu