6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
168PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Cu/Cu2+ concentration cell has a voltage of 0.22 V at 25 °C. The concentration of Cu2+ in one of the half-cells is 1.5x10−3 M. What is the concentration of Cu2+ in the other half-cell? (Assume the concentration in the unknown cell is the lower of the two concentrations.)
A Cu/Cu2+ concentration cell has a voltage of 0.22 V at 25 °C. The concentration of Cu2+ in one of the half-cells is 1.5x10−3 M. What is the concentration of Cu2+ in the other half-cell? (Assume the concentration in the unknown cell is the lower of the two concentrations.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7x107 M
B
1.8x1010 M
C
3.7x10−8 M
D
5.5x10−11 M