Balancing Chemical Equations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between strontium oxide, SrO(s), and water, H2O(l) produce aqueous strontium hydroxide, Sr(OH)2(aq). If the product is incorrectly identified as Sr(OH)(aq), would you be able to balance the reaction? If yes, write the reaction equation.
A
Yes. The reaction is 2 SrO(s) + H2O(l) → 2 Sr(OH)(aq).
B
No. The reaction cannot be balanced.