3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gold metal and oxygen gas are produced when gold (III) oxide is decomposed at 160-290°C. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
Gold metal and oxygen gas are produced when gold (III) oxide is decomposed at 160-290°C. What is the balanced equation for this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Au3O2(s) → 3 Au(s) + O2(g)
B
2 Au2O3(s) → 2 Au(s) + 3 O2(g)
C
2 Au2O3(s) → 4 Au(s) + 3 O2(g)
D
2 Au2O2(s) → 2 Au(s) + 3 O2(g)