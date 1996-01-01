7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mass of 8.0 g of nitrous oxide gas (N2O) is contained in a cartridge with a volume of 10.0 mL at 25.0°C. It is advised not to store it at temperatures above 50.0°C as indicated in the packaging. Calculate the pressure when the cartridge reaches a temperature of 50.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
556 atm
B
482 atm
C
594 atm
D
495 atm