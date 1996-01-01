19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to Trouton's rule, all liquids have a roughly constant ratio between their molar heat of vaporization and normal boiling point (measured in kelvin): ΔHvap/Tbp = 88 J/(K·mol). Consider the following liquids in the table:
Identify which liquid deviate(s) from Trouton's rule. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cesium deviates from Trouton's rule because it exhibits metallic bonding.
B
Dichloromethane and cesium deviates from Trouton's rule because dichloromethane exhibits dipole-dipole forces and cesium exhibits metallic bonding.
C
Pyridine and cesium deviate from Trouton's rule because pyridine exhibits hydrogen bonding and cesium exhibits metallic bonding.
D
Pyridine and phenol deviate from Trouton's rule because they both exhibit hydrogen bonding.
E
Dichloromethane and toluene deviates from Trouton's rule because they both exhibit dipole-dipole forces.
F
All of the liquids do not deviate from Trouton's rule.