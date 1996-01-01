9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The UV (ultraviolet light) lies on the left of the electromagnetic spectrum. While infrared (IR) lies on the right. Which statement is true?
(1) the wavelength of IR light is lower than UV light
(2) the frequency of IR light is lower than UV light
(3) the energy of IR light is lower than UV light
(4) the energy of IR light and UV light are the same
The UV (ultraviolet light) lies on the left of the electromagnetic spectrum. While infrared (IR) lies on the right. Which statement is true?
(1) the wavelength of IR light is lower than UV light
(2) the frequency of IR light is lower than UV light
(3) the energy of IR light is lower than UV light
(4) the energy of IR light and UV light are the same
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1) and (2) are correct
B
(1) and (3) are correct
C
(2) and (3) are correct
D
only (4) is correct
E
all three (1 and 2 and 3) are correct