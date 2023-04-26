21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A typical abdomen CT scan exposes a person to about 20 mGy radiation. How much is this dose in rad units? How many joules are absorbed by a woman if she weighs 60 kg?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.020 rad; 0.012 J
B
0.20 rad; 0.12 J
C
2.0 rad; 1.2 J
D
20 rad; 12 J