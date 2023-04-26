21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radioactive iodine (I-131) can be used to treat hyperthyroidism in adults. The recommended maximum activity (dosage) for the treatment is 10 mCi. Determine the value of this radiation in disintegrations per second and in becquerels.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.7×1014 dis/s = 3.7×1014 Bq
B
7.3×108 dis/s = 7.3×108 Bq
C
3.7×108 dis/s = 3.7×108 Bq
D
7.3×10–12 dis/s = 7.3×10–12 Bq