13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following molecules only exhibits dispersion forces as their major intermolecular forces of attraction?
(i) XeF4 (ii) CHCl3 (iii) SO2 (iv) AsCl5 (v) PCl3
Which of the following molecules only exhibits dispersion forces as their major intermolecular forces of attraction?
(i) XeF4 (ii) CHCl3 (iii) SO2 (iv) AsCl5 (v) PCl3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) and (iv)
B
(ii), (iv), and (v)
C
(i) and (iii)
D
(ii), (iii), and (v)
E
(ii) and (iv)