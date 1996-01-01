6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 250 mL of a 0.250 M NaCl solution with an initial pH of 7.00 was subjected to electrolysis. A 15.0 mL portion of the solution was set for analysis after 20 minutes of the process. 32.6 mL of a 0.150 M HCI solution was used to reach the endpoint.
Calculate the current (in A) running through the cell
A
6.55 A
B
4.63 A
C
2.12 A
D
5.44 A