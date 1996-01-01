6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
It matters to be specific as to whether a molten or an aqueous solution will be subjected to electrolysis since the products vary for each case. List the products that will be formed when aqueous NaCl is electrolyzed in a cell with inert electrodes and briefly account for the difference.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Products from the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl: Cl2 (g) and H2 (g) The difference in the products of the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl versus molten NaCl is attributed to the quantity of each ion.
B
Products from the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl: Na (l) and Cl2 (g) The difference in the products of the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl versus molten NaCl is only the amount because the concentration of NaCl is less in an aqueous solution.
C
Products from the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl: Cl2 (g) and H2 (g) The difference in the products of the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl versus molten NaCl is due to the non-standard condition and the preferential reduction of the solvent or water molecules over Na+ ions.
D
Products from the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl: Na (s) and Cl2 (g) The difference in the products of the electrolysis of aqueous NaCl versus molten NaCl can be attributed only to the amount because the concentration of NaCl is less in an aqueous solution.