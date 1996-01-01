6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
161PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of Pb2+ is produced from dissolving 0.617 g of impure lead sample in strong acid. This solution needed 0.0263 L of 0.0568 M solution of NO3- to reach the equivalence point where NO3- is reduced to NO gas. What is the mass percent of lead in the sample if there is no other reducing agent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75.3%
B
50.2%
C
25.1%
D
12.5%