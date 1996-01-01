6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
160PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a current is passed through an HCl solution, bubbles come out of the solution as H+ becomes H2 gas. Determine the pH of a 4.18 L of 0.378 M HCl solution after passing through 27.5 A for 39 minutes.
When a current is passed through an HCl solution, bubbles come out of the solution as H+ becomes H2 gas. Determine the pH of a 4.18 L of 0.378 M HCl solution after passing through 27.5 A for 39 minutes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.137
B
0.218
C
0.525
D
0.661