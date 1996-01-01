11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Lewis structure below shows the carbonate ion with its C–O bond lengths. All of the C–O bonds in the carbonate ion are equal in length and a little longer than the usual 123 pm for a C–O double bond. Does this mean that the C–O double bonds in the carbonate ion are weaker than the usual C–O double bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, the C–O double bonds in the carbonate ion are stronger than a usual C–O double bond.
B
Yes, the C–O double bonds in the carbonate ion are weaker than a usual C–O double bond.