11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is a σ-bond formed from the overlap of two s orbitals stronger or weaker than a bond formed from the overlap of two p orbitals? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stronger; It is due to the symmetrical shape of the s-orbital.
B
Weaker; Due to the directional nature of p orbitals, a head-to-head overlap of p orbitals is more effective than an s—s overlap.
C
Stronger; s—s overlap is more effective than a p—p overlap.
D
Weaker; Due to the symmetry of s orbitals, s—s overlap is more effective than p—p overlap.