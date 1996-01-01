The explosive nitroglycerin (C 3 H 5 N 3 O 9 ) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation:

4 C 3 H 5 N 3 O 9 (l)¡ → 12 CO 2 (g) + 10 H 2 O(g) + 6 N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ΔH° rxn = -5678 kJ