8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The explosive nitroglycerin (C3H5N3O9) decomposes rapidly upon ignition or sudden impact according to the balanced equation:
4 C3H5N3O9(l)¡ → 12 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g) + 6 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH°rxn = -5678 kJ
Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) for nitroglycerin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
365.7 kJ/mol
B
−456.5 kJ/mol
C
−365.5 kJ/mol
D
455.6 kJ/mol