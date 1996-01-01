11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the lattice energy for ScP based on the lattice energy of isoelectronic substances NaBr and SrO
lattice energy NaBr = 732 kJ/mol
lattice energy SrO = 3217 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.20x103 kJ/mol
B
6.59x103 kJ/mol
C
1.07x103 kJ/mol
D
732 kJ/mol