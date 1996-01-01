9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the following set of quantum numbers possible for a hydrogen atom? If not, correct it.
n = 4, l = 0, m l = +1, m s = -1/2
The set of n = 4, l = 0, ml = +1, ms = -1/2 are possible for a hydrogen atom
The set is not possible. It should be n = 4, l = 4, ml = +1, ms = -1/2
The set is not possible. It should be n = 4, l = 4, ml = +4, ms = -1/2
The set is not possible. It should be n = 4, l = 0, ml = 0, ms = -1/2
The set is not possible. It should be n = 4, l = 0, ml = +1, ms =+1/2