10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first ionization energy of the oxygen molecule is the energy required for the following process:
O2(g) → O2+(g) + e–
The energy needed for this process is 1175 kJ/mol, very similar to the first ionization energy of Xe. Would you expect O2 to react with F2? If so, suggest a product or products of this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, O2 cannot react with F2 to form products.
B
O2 can react with F2 to form the products OF or O2F2.
C
O2 can react with F2 to form the products OF2 or O2F2.
D
O2 can react with F2 to form the products O2F4 or OF6.