17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is oxalic acid a monoprotic acid? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Oxalic acid is a monoprotic acid because it has no hydrogen atoms.
B
Oxalic acid is a monoprotic acid because it has one ionizable hydrogen atoms.
C
Oxalic acid is not a monoprotic acid because it has two ionizable hydrogen atoms.
D
Oxalic acid is not a monoprotic acid because it has three ionizable hydrogen atoms.
E
None of the above