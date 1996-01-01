6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 100 mL sample of a 0.25 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 55.0 mL of a 0.13 M lead (II) acetate solution:
K2SO4 (aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2 (aq) → KC 2H3O2 (aq) + PbSO4 (s)
The precipitate was collected and dried and has a mass of 1.87 g. Determine the limiting reactant, the theoretical yield, and the percent yield of this reaction.
For the choices below, what is the percent yield?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
86.2 %
B
24.7 %
C
43.1%
D
57.3 %