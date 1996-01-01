A 100 mL sample of a 0.25 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 55.0 mL of a 0.13 M lead (II) acetate solution:

K 2 SO 4 (aq) + Pb(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 (aq) → KC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) + PbSO 4 (s)

The precipitate was collected and dried and has a mass of 1.87 g. Determine the limiting reactant, the theoretical yield, and the percent yield of this reaction.

For the choices below, what is the percent yield?