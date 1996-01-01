14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
14. Solutions Osmotic Pressure
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Myoglobin is an oxygen-binding molecule in the muscles and has a structure similar to hemoglobin. An aqueous solution containing 2.50 g of myoglobin per 90.0 mL solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 7.25 mmHg at 25 °C. Determine the molar mass of myoglobin.
Myoglobin is an oxygen-binding molecule in the muscles and has a structure similar to hemoglobin. An aqueous solution containing 2.50 g of myoglobin per 90.0 mL solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 7.25 mmHg at 25 °C. Determine the molar mass of myoglobin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.12×104 g/mol
B
162.06 g/mol
C
82.21 g/mol
D
7.12×103 g/mol