Without doing any calculations, indicate the signs of ΔH° and ΔS° for each of the following reactions.

(i) H 2 (g) → 2 H(g)

(ii) 2 Al 2 O 3 (s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O 2 (g)

(iii) 2 K(s) + Cl 2 (g) → 2 KCl(s)