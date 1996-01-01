16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following certain single-step reaction represented by P + Q ⇌ R + S, Derive a relationship between the equilibrium constant and the rate constants of the forward and reverse reaction.
For the following certain single-step reaction represented by P + Q ⇌ R + S, Derive a relationship between the equilibrium constant and the rate constants of the forward and reverse reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kc = kf/kr
B
Kc = kr•kf
C
Kc = kr/kf