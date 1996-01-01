18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the pH will change or not in the following scenarios. If the pH changes, identify whether it will increase or decrease.
A. NaBr is added to an HBr solution
B. C6H5NH3Cl is added to a C6H5NH2 solution
C. NaCN is added to an HCN solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A. pH remains unchanged; B. pH decreases; C. pH increases
B
A. pH decreases; B. pH will remain unchanged; C. pH increases
C
A. pH remains unchanged; B. pH increases; C. pH decreases
D
A. pH increases; B. pH decreases; C. pH remains unchanged
E
A. pH decreases; B. pH increases; C. pH remains unchanged