1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you have a set of flasks each with 30 mL of the following liquids. Which flask contains the liquid with the largest mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbon tetrachloride (d = 1.587 g/mL)
B
Benzene (d = 0.877 g/mL)
C
Isopropyl alcohol (d = 0.786 g/mL)
D
Ethylene glycol (d = 1.113 g/mL)