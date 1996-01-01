1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 0 ºC, the densities of oxygen and nitrogen are 1.429 g/L and 1.2506 g/L, respectively. Calculate the volume of 15.999 g of oxygen and 14.006 g of nitrogen.
At 0 ºC, the densities of oxygen and nitrogen are 1.429 g/L and 1.2506 g/L, respectively. Calculate the volume of 15.999 g of oxygen and 14.006 g of nitrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Voxygen = 9.01 L; Vnitrogen = 12.318 L
B
Voxygen = 10.41 L; Vnitrogen = 10.399 L
C
Voxygen = 11.20 L; Vnitrogen = 11.199 L
D
Voxygen = 12.65 L; Vnitrogen = 8.3823 L