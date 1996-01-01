19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
136PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below represents the decomposition of a generic diatomic molecule in its standard state.
1/2 A2(g) → A(g)
Assuming that the standard molar Gibbs energy of formation of A(g) is 8.12 kJ•mol–1 at 2500 K and –72.20 kJ•mol–1 at 3500 K. Calculate the value of K (thermodynamic equilibrium constant) at each temperature.
Determine the value of ΔH°rxn for these data assuming that ΔH°rxn is independent of temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–208.9 kJ/mol
B
–281.2 kJ/mol
C
208.9 kJ/mol
D
281.2 kJ/mol