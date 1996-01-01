The reaction below represents the decomposition of a generic diatomic molecule in its standard state.

1/2 A 2 (g) → A(g)

Assuming that the standard molar Gibbs energy of formation of A(g) is 8.12 kJ•mol–1 at 2500 K and –72.20 kJ•mol–1 at 3500 K. Calculate the value of K (thermodynamic equilibrium constant) at each temperature.