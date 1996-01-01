19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
137PRACTICE PROBLEM
The standard conditions are 298 K and partial pressure of 1 atm for all species for a gaseous reaction. The standard change in Gibbs free energy is ΔG° = –69.0 kJ/mol for the following reaction:
N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g)
Calculate the ΔG for this reaction at 298 K when the partial pressures are: PN2 = 0.360 atm, PH2 = 0.520 atm, and PNH3 = 0.970 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–61.8 kJ
B
7.17 kJ
C
–65.0 kJ
D
40.1 kJ
E
–7.31 kJ