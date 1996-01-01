9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mercury exists in nature as Hg, Hg+, and Hg2+. If Hg has a second ionization energy of +1810 kJ/mol, calculate the longest possible wavelength (in nm) of light that can remove an electron from Hg+(g) to form Hg2+(g).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62.14 nm
B
101.4 nm
C
66.14 nm
D
68.31 nm