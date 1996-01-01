18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silver(I) thiocyanate, AgSCN, is a sparingly soluble salt with a Ksp value of 1.00×10–12.
A. Calculate the solubility of AgSCN, in mol/L units, in pure water.
B. Calculate the solubility of AgSCN, in mol/L units, in 0.150 M KSCN solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A. 1.00×10–12 mol/L; B. 6.67×10–12 mol/L
B
A. 1.00×10–6 mol/L; B. 6.67×10–12 mol/L
C
A. 5.36×10–6 mol/L; B. 6.67×10–6 mol/L
D
A. 2.56×10–7 mol/L; B. 6.89×10–7 mol/L