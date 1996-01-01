18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.115 M HI solution is used to titrate two separate base samples: A 20.00 mL 0.145 M LiOH solution and a 25.00 mL 0.150 M CH3CH2NH2 solution. Which of the two titration curves will have a higher pH at the start?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.145 M LiOH solution
B
0.150 M CH3CH2NH2