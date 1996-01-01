17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the pH of i) 0.300 M and ii) 0.030 M HNO2 solution. In which case do you have to use the quadratic formula? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.0 × 10–4.
Calculate the pH of i) 0.300 M and ii) 0.030 M HNO2 solution. In which case do you have to use the quadratic formula? The Ka of HNO2 is 4.0 × 10–4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) pH = 2.26ii) pH = 1.92 Case i) requires the quadratic formula.
B
i) pH = 1.96ii) pH = 2.49 Case ii) requires the quadratic formula.
C
i) pH = 1.42ii) pH = 2.18 Both i) and ii) requires the quadratic formula.
D
i) pH = 2.31ii) pH = 1.19 Neither requires the quadratic formula.