7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a situation where 1.50 g of isosorbide dinitrate(C6H8N2O8) is present in an 350 mL steel container at 21.0 °C and 1.00 atm of pressure. The temperature of the container and its contents is increased by an explosion to 437 °C. The equation that balances is C6H8N2O8(s) + O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) + N2(g). According to the ideal gas law, what is the atmospheric pressure inside the container after the explosion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.6 atm
B
2.42 atm
C
3.47 atm
D
14.0 atm