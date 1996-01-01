Consider a situation where 1.50 g of isosorbide dinitrate(C 6 H 8 N 2 O 8 ) is present in an 350 mL steel container at 21.0 °C and 1.00 atm of pressure. The temperature of the container and its contents is increased by an explosion to 437 °C. The equation that balances is C 6 H 8 N 2 O 8 (s) + O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O(g) + N 2 (g). According to the ideal gas law, what is the atmospheric pressure inside the container after the explosion?