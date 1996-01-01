18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
91PRACTICE PROBLEM
Referring to the Standard Reduction Potential Table, predict whether the oxidation of Cu+(aq) by I2(s) will take place under standard-state conditions.
Referring to the Standard Reduction Potential Table, predict whether the oxidation of Cu+(aq) by I2(s) will take place under standard-state conditions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The oxidation of Cu+(aq) by I2(s) will take place under standard-state conditions.
B
The oxidation of Cu+(aq) by I2(s) will not take place under standard-state conditions.