3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hemocyanin is a metalloprotein that carries oxygen within the bodies of some invertebrates. Hemocyanin contains 0.17% copper by mass and contains two copper atoms per molecule. What is the approximate molar mass of hemocyanin?
Hemocyanin is a metalloprotein that carries oxygen within the bodies of some invertebrates. Hemocyanin contains 0.17% copper by mass and contains two copper atoms per molecule. What is the approximate molar mass of hemocyanin?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5×105 g/mol
B
1.9×104 g/mol
C
9.3×103 g/mol
D
7.5×104 g/mol