The reaction 3 CO 2 (g) ⇌ 3 C(s) + 3 O 2 (g) has a K p value of 5.6 x 108 at 1200 K. What is the K p of the reaction below at the same temperature?

9 C(s) + 9 O 2 (g) ⇌ 9 CO 2 (g)