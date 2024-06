The reaction 2 SO 3 (g) + N 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO 3 (g) + S 2 (g) has K p of 4.5 x 10-7 at 1000 K. What is the K p of the reaction below at the same temperature?

2 NO 3 (g) + S 2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 3 (g) + N 2 (g)