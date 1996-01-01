2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does an element's atomic mass differ from its atomic number?
How does an element's atomic mass differ from its atomic number?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The element's atomic mass is the sum of the number of its protons and the number of its neutrons while the atomic number is just the number of its protons.
B
The atomic mass of an element is the weighted average mass of all the isotopes of the element while the atomic number is just equal to the number of protons of the element.
C
The atomic mass of an element is the mass of the most abundant isotope of the element while the atomic number is just the number of protons of the element.
D
The atomic mass of an element is the mass of the heaviest isotope of the element while the atomic number is equal to the number of protons of the element.