2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initially, the atomic mass unit was defined as 1/16 of the atomic mass of oxygen (atomic mass of O = 16 amu). Determine the mass of a 14N atom using the old definition, if the current atomic mass of oxygen is 15.994 amu. The current atomic mass of 14N is 14.003 amu.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.991 amu
B
14.008 amu
C
14.152 amu
D
14.749 amu