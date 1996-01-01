Consider the following equilibrium reaction: 2 NOBr(g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO(g) + 2 BrCl(g), ΔH° = +47.4 kJ.

(a) How will the concentration of NO change when the temperature of the system is lowered?

(b) How will the equilibrium constant (K c ) change when the temperature of the system is increased?

Explain your answer using Le Chatelier's principle.