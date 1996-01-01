3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alloy sample has a mass of 57.35 g and 6.022 × 1023 atoms. Composition analysis shows that 80% of the sample is Ni and 20% is another element. Identify the other element in the alloy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Titanium
B
Cobalt
C
Manganese
D
Chromium