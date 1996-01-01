9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the regions of the electromagnetic spectrum in order of increasing energy per photon.
Arrange the regions of the electromagnetic spectrum in order of increasing energy per photon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Radio wave, Microwave, Infrared, Visible light, Ultraviolet, X-ray, Gamma Ray
B
Radio wave, Microwave, Ultraviolet, Visible light, Infrared, X-ray, Gamma Ray
C
Gamma Ray, X-ray, Ultraviolet, Visible light, Infrared, Microwave, Radio wave
D
Gamma Ray, X-ray, Infrared, Visible light, Ultraviolet, Microwave, Radio wave