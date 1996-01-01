2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the significance of the mole concept in chemistry?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It provides information on the identity of the element or compound.
B
It provides information on the properties of elements and compounds.
C
It enables the quantification of atoms and molecules by measuring larger quantities of the substance.
D
It determines the reactivity of elements and compounds.