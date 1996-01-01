6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Complete Ionic Equations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the net ionic equation when 15 mL of 0.75 M sodium sulfate react with 15 mL of 0.75 M copper acetate?
What is the net ionic equation when 15 mL of 0.75 M sodium sulfate react with 15 mL of 0.75 M copper acetate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SO42−(aq) + Cu2+(aq) + CH3COO−(aq) → CuSO4 (s) + Na+(aq)
B
SO42−(aq) + Cu2+(aq) + Na+(aq) → CuSO4 (s) + CH3COO−(aq)
C
SO42−(aq) + Cu2+(aq) → CuSO4 (s)
D
Because no reaction occurs, there is no net ionic equation.