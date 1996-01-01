6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether mixing the aqueous solutions of the following substances will result in a precipitation reaction. Write the net ionic reaction for those that produce a precipitate. KOH + HBrO4 →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
K+(aq) + BrO4−(aq) → KBrO4(s)
B
K+(aq) + OH−(aq) → KOH(s)
C
H+(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(l)
D
No precipitate will form.